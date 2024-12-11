Saudi Arabia confirmed as 2034 World Cup host

General view as people pray inside Saudi Arabia World Cup bid exhibition after FIFA confirms Saudi Arabia as the 2034 World Cup hosts on December 11, 2024. — Reuters

Saudi Arabia was confirmed as host of the 2034 World Cup by FIFA on Wednesday, underlining the Gulf kingdom's growing influence in world sport.

At the same time, a virtual Congress of world football's governing body confirmed that Morocco, Spain and Portugal will be joint hosts of the 2030 World Cup, which will also see three games played in South America.

Saudi Arabia also hosts several high-profile events including a Formula One Grand Prix, heavyweight boxing contests, the LIV rival golf circuit funded by Saudi's sovereign wealth fund, and the WTA Finals tennis.

Despite currently only boasting two stadiums with a capacity of 40,000, when 14 are required, Saudi was able to secure the hosting rights of 2034 World Cup,

Beyond that logistical challenge, the baking temperatures in the northern hemisphere summer could mean pushing the tournament back to later in the year, as happened in Qatar in 2022.

However, the fact that Ramadan will take place in December that year is an added complication.

Unprecedented bid

The 2030 tournament will mark a century since the first World Cup was held in Uruguay, and as a result the bid will also see the South American nation handed a game along with Argentina and Paraguay.

That makes it a completely unprecedented bid, involving three different continental confederations.

FIFA confirmed over a year ago that the joint proposal led by Morocco, Spain and Portugal was the sole contender for 2030, with all other potential candidacies having fallen by the wayside.

A joint British and Irish bid was abandoned when they decided to focus on hosting Euro 2028, while there were suggestions of a bid from South Korea, China, Japan and North Korea.

Four South American countries launched a joint bid in 2019, convinced that the centenary World Cup should entirely take place on the same continent where it all began.

In late 2022, UEFA promoted a bid uniting Spain and Portugal with war-torn Ukraine in a show of "solidarity" following the Russian invasion.

However, Ukraine was quietly dropped from that candidacy last year as Morocco joined forces with the Iberian neighbours, while South America agreed to step aside in exchange for being awarded the hosting of three games, one each for Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina.

Morocco plans mega stadium

Following these "centenary celebrations" in the comparative chill of the southern hemisphere winter, the six teams involved — along with their fans — will have to cross the Atlantic Ocean to play the rest of the tournament.

This tentacular tournament will conclude with the final on July 21, and it remains to be seen where that game will be staged.

Spain, which hosted the 1982 World Cup, is set to be the centrepiece as it boasts 11 of the 20 proposed stadiums.

Morocco — which has tried and failed on five previous occasions to be awarded the staging of the tournament — will become the second African nation to host the competition after South Africa in 2010.

Potential venues for the final include the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid and Barcelona's Camp Nou, which is nearing the end of a substantial renovation project, as well as the planned Hassan II stadium between Casablanca and Rabat, which is set to become "the biggest stadium in the world" with a capacity of 115,000.

Portugal, which hosted Euro 2004, will offer two stadiums in Lisbon and one in Porto, and hopes to stage a semi-final.