Aqib Javed named interim red-ball head coach after Gillespie's resignation

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named Aqib Javed as interim red-ball head coach following the resignation of Jason Gillespie ahead of South Africa Test series, the cricket governing board confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

Gillespie's decision came after the PCB decided against renewing red-ball assistant coach Tim Nielsen's contract, prompting the latter to take early retirement, sources told Geo News earlier today.

In a statement, the PCB spokesperson said that Aqib's first assignment as red-ball head-coach will be Pakistan men’s team two-match Test series against South Africa.

The first Test is scheduled at the SuperSport Park in Centurion from December 26 to 30 and the second Test will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town from January 3 to 7 next year.

The Pakistan men’s side are currently in South Africa featuring in a three-match T20I series followed by three-match ODI series.

Neilsen, who was appointed as the high-performance red-ball coach in August, saw his contract expire after the Green Shirt's recent tour of Australia.

The assistant coach revealed that the cricket body informed him his services were no longer required despite him expressing his commitment to the upcoming South Africa and West Indies series.

Gillespie told the board that his decision to not go to South Africa was due to personal reasons, said the sources. The head coach was supposed to arrive in the country tomorrow (Friday) to oversee the pre-Test camp.

Further reports suggest that the decision to not renew Neilsen's contract, which caught the former Australian cricketer off guard, left him frustrated.

Sources close to the matter indicate that he was not consulted before the decision was made, further intensifying his dissatisfaction with the board.

Gillespie’s unease with the PCB stems from recent administrative changes. In October, he was removed from the Test side's selection panel, with his role reduced to that of a "match-day strategist".

Since the conclusion of Pakistan’s white-ball series in Australia, where he briefly served as interim coach following Gary Kirsten’s resignation, communication between the board and the former Australian legend has reportedly been minimal.

Adding to Gillespie's frustration is his belief in Nielsen's strong rapport with the players.

Both Kirsten and the coach of the longer format suspected that Nielsen's absence from Pakistan contributed to the non-renewal of his contract, despite his availability for the full South Africa and West Indies tours.

The PCB's reluctance to extend Nielsen's contract aligns with its broader trend of prioritising locally based coaching staff.

The board previously expressed dissatisfaction with overseas coaches' limited time spent in Pakistan — a criticism that also preceded Kirsten’s resignation in October.

However, Gillespie consistently defended his adherence to contractual obligations concerning his presence in Pakistan.

His current deal runs until mid-2026, and his departure — whether through resignation or dismissal — could have significant financial implications for the PCB.

The PCB has yet to announce a replacement for Nielsen, creating uncertainty about the coaching structure for the crucial Test series.