Imad Wasim re-retires from international cricket

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim. — AFP/File

While vowing to continue his domestic and franchise cricket, all-rounder Imad Wasim on Friday announced retirement from international cricket.

In a message to his fans and supporters, Wasim said wearing the green jersey had been unforgettable for him but after much deliberation he had decided to call it a day.

“After much thought and reflection, I have decided to retire from international cricket. Representing Pakistan on the world stage has been the greatest honor of my life, and every moment wearing the green jersey has been unforgettable," he said in a post on X.



“Your unwavering support, love, and passion have always been my biggest strength. From the highs to the lows, your encouragement has pushed me to give my best for our beloved country.

“While this chapter comes to an end, I look forward to continuing my journey in cricket through domestic and franchise cricket, and I hope to keep entertaining you all in new ways,” he said thanking the nation "for everything".

More than a year ago in November 2023, Imad had announced retirement from the game only to return to the national squad later for the T20I World Cup 2024.

The seasoned cricketer on March 23 declared his availability for the national Twenty20 cricket, saying that he had reconsidered his retirement plans after a meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials.

"I am happy to announce that pursuant to meeting PCB officials, I have reconsidered my retirement and am delighted to declare my availability for Pakistan cricket in T20I format leading up to ICC T20i World Cup 2024," he had written on X.

The 34-year-old Imad made his international debut in May 2015 against Zimbabwe and went on to represent Pakistan in 55 ODIs and 75 T20Is. He took 117 wickets and scored 1,540 runs in his international career.

Imad has been a key member of the Pakistan team over the years and was part of the 2017 Champions Trophy-winning squad. He also played in the 2016 T20 World Cup, 2019 World Cup, 2021 T20I World Cup and 2024 T20I World Cup.