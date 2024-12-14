After Imad, Amir bids farewell to int'l cricket again

An undated image of now-former Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Amir. — PCB/File

Following in the footsteps of his former colleague and teammate Imad Wasim, pacer Mohammad Amir also announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday.

"After careful consideration, I have taken the difficult decision to retire from international cricket," said Amir in a statement issued on X, formerly Twitter.

The left-arm pacer in March had taken back his retirement — announced back in 2020 — following positive discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

He then went on to become part of Pakistan's 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 in the United States and West Indies — also his final appearance for the national side.

The 32-year-old made his international debut in June 2009 and played 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 62 T20Is for Pakistan.

During his career, he claimed 271 international wickets and scored 1,179 runs across formats. and was part of the T20 World Cup 2009 winning squad as well as the Champions Trophy winning team.

Expanding on his decision in the statement today, Amir said: "These decisions are never easy but are inevitable. I feel this is the right time for the next generation to take the baton and elevate Pakistan's cricket to new heights!"

"Representing my country has been and always will be the greatest honour of my life," he added while thanking the PCB, his family, friends and fans.