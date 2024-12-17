Where will PSL 2025 draft be staged?

PSL 7 trophy on display at the National High-Performance Centre, in Lahore, on December 12, 2021. — X @thePSLt20

The eagerly awaited Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 draft is set to take place soon and Karachi or Lahore have emerged as the most likely venues, Geo Super reported.

Scheduled for January 11, the event will mark the official start of preparations for the historic 10th edition of the tournament.

While discussions were held in a recent meeting regarding the possibility of hosting the draft abroad, officials ultimately decided against the move, according to sources. It was concluded that holding the event on home soil would be more fitting at this time.

Additionally, it has been confirmed that all PSL matches will be held in Pakistan, despite earlier deliberations about staging a few games overseas.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officially opened the registration window for overseas players to offer their availability for the upcoming season on Thursday.

Category renewals for the upcoming edition will be announced on Tuesday, while the relegation process and player retention will take place this month.

PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer expressed his excitement over the opening of the overseas players’ registration and trade window.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of the registration process for foreign players as well as the trade window. This marks an exciting beginning to preparations for the highly anticipated 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League,” said Naseer.

He further highlighted the league's growth since its inception in 2016, saying: “The HBL PSL is a home-grown brand which we are all proud of. Together with our franchise owners, commercial partners, and stakeholders, we have embarked on a long and successful journey."

"The quality and competitiveness of cricket played is second to none, and we will strive to meet the expectations of our loyal fans. The landmark 10th season promises to bring more excitement, and the HBL PSL team is committed to working tirelessly to provide fans unmatched experiences,” he added, emphasising its status as a leading cricket competition.

Since its inception, Islamabad United have been the most successful franchise, securing three titles.

Lahore Qalandars follow closely with two titles, while Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings, and Multan Sultans have each won the tournament once.