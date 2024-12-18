'Rohit Sharma will relinquish India Test captaincy if he fails to perform'

Rohit Sharma reacts during the a Test match. — AFP/File

Former Indian cricketer and commentator Sunil Gavaskar has suggested that Rohit Sharma might voluntarily relinquish Test captaincy if he fails to perform with the bat in the upcoming Tests in Melbourne and Sydney.

India are playing a five-match red-ball series against Australia, and both sides have tied the series by winning one match each. Two more matches are left as the third Test ended in a draw this morning in Gabba.

The next fixture is set to start on December 25 in Melbourne.

Speaking on ABC Sport on Tuesday, Gavaskar expressed his belief that Rohit would not wait for the selectors to make a decision if his struggles continue.

“I believe Rohit will certainly get the chance to play the next couple of matches,” Gavaskar said. “However, if he doesn’t deliver with the bat, I feel he will make the decision himself.

Describing Rohit as a dedicated player, Gavaskar added: "He’s deeply committed to Indian cricket and would never want to be a liability to the team. If he doesn’t score runs in the next two games, I think he’ll step aside on his own."

Rohit’s recent form in Test cricket has been underwhelming. In his last 13 innings, he has averaged just 11.83, scoring only 152 runs with a solitary half-century.

“It’s the line, I think the stump line has been troubling him a lot,” The Indian Express quoted Cheteshwar Pujara sayin on ESPNcricinfo.

"He is getting out lbw and bowled (six of his last ten dismissals) which is a bit of a concern for him."

Dinesh Karthik believes that Rohit Sharma’s recent slump in form stems from a lack of confidence.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Karthik said: “This is the time for him to dig deep and fight it out. He needs to stay at the crease, avoid risky shots on tricky pitches, and trust his technique.”

Highlighting Rohit’s vast experience, Karthik added, “Rohit has been playing international cricket for 17 years. Suggesting that his technique isn’t solid would be surprising. Like every player, he has his weak spots, but it’s about determination and grit.”

Karthik emphasised that Rohit’s mindset could be the key to overcoming this phase.

“I’m not sure if he truly believes in himself right now, which could be affecting his confidence. But if he focuses and commits to the challenge, he can silence these doubts. What India needs most is a mentally strong Rohit Sharma.”