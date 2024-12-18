 
Geo News

Quaid-e-Azam Games: Punjab wins 164 medals to stay on top of medals tally

Punjab leads all provinces by securing a total of 163 medals, including 77 gold, 50 silver, and 37 bronze

By
Arfa Feroz Zake
|

December 18, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The medal details for the competitions held on December 18 during the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games, organised by the Pakistan Sports Board, have been released.

Punjab secured a total of 164 medals, including 77 gold, 50 silver, and 37 bronze. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa earned 91 medals, comprising 24 gold, 30 silver, and 37 bronze.

Sindh won 72 medals, including 15 gold, 26 silver, and 31 bronze, while Balochistan claimed 61 medals, with 14 gold, 15 silver, and 32 bronze.

Islamabad achieved 54 medals, consisting of six gold, 11 silver, and 37 bronze. Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir secured 22 and 26 medals, respectively.

Quaid-e-Azam Games: Punjab wins 164 medals to stay on top of medals tally

The director general of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) stated that all units collectively won a total of 137 gold, 137 silver, and 210 bronze medals, making a grand total of 484 medals.

He appreciated the outstanding performance of the athletes, emphasising that these results reflect a positive development in the promotion of sports and the enhancement of young athletes’ skills in the country.

The DG further added that the government and PSB are committed to providing more facilities and opportunities for athletes so they can bring glory to Pakistan on international platforms. He also congratulated all units on their commendable performances.

Pakistani prodigies dominate US Junior Open Squash Championships
Pakistani prodigies dominate US Junior Open Squash Championships
Vinicius Jr gets high praise from Brazil legend for major FIFA award
Vinicius Jr gets high praise from Brazil legend for major FIFA award
Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin retires from int'l cricket video
Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin retires from int'l cricket
'Rohit Sharma will relinquish India Test captaincy if he fails to perform'
'Rohit Sharma will relinquish India Test captaincy if he fails to perform'
Vinicius and Bonmati named Fifa Best players of the year
Vinicius and Bonmati named Fifa Best players of the year
KP men, Punjab women claim volleyball titles at Quaid-e-Azam Games
KP men, Punjab women claim volleyball titles at Quaid-e-Azam Games
Quaid-e-Azam Games: Athletes shine as Punjab leads medal tally video
Quaid-e-Azam Games: Athletes shine as Punjab leads medal tally
Paralympic medallist Haider Ali awarded Rs5m cash prize
Paralympic medallist Haider Ali awarded Rs5m cash prize