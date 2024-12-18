Quaid-e-Azam Games: Punjab wins 164 medals to stay on top of medals tally

ISLAMABAD: The medal details for the competitions held on December 18 during the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games, organised by the Pakistan Sports Board, have been released.

Punjab secured a total of 164 medals, including 77 gold, 50 silver, and 37 bronze. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa earned 91 medals, comprising 24 gold, 30 silver, and 37 bronze.

Sindh won 72 medals, including 15 gold, 26 silver, and 31 bronze, while Balochistan claimed 61 medals, with 14 gold, 15 silver, and 32 bronze.

Islamabad achieved 54 medals, consisting of six gold, 11 silver, and 37 bronze. Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir secured 22 and 26 medals, respectively.

The director general of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) stated that all units collectively won a total of 137 gold, 137 silver, and 210 bronze medals, making a grand total of 484 medals.

He appreciated the outstanding performance of the athletes, emphasising that these results reflect a positive development in the promotion of sports and the enhancement of young athletes’ skills in the country.

The DG further added that the government and PSB are committed to providing more facilities and opportunities for athletes so they can bring glory to Pakistan on international platforms. He also congratulated all units on their commendable performances.