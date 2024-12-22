South Africa win toss, opt to field first against Pakistan in final ODI

Pakistan and South Africa skippers during the toss on December 22, 2024. — Facebook/@PakistanCricketBoard

South Africa on Sunday won the toss and opted to field first against Pakistan in the third and final one-day international (ODI) at Wanderers Stadium, Sandton.



Earlier in the day, the Green Shirts, who lead the three-match series 2-0, made the changes to their lineup as middle-order batter Tayyab Tahir, pacer Mohammad Hasnain and emerging uncapped left-arm spinner Sufiyan Muqeem replaced Muhammad Irfan Khan, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed, respectively.

Left-arm spinner earned his place in the lineup on the back of stellar performances in the recently-held T20I series against Zimbabwe, the highlight of which was his record bowling figures of 5/3.

The move is a part of the PCB’s objective to give opportunities to emerging talent, while at the same time, ensuring rotation of the players.

Despite getting out for a duck in each of the first two ODIs, right-handed opener Abdullah Shafique, managed to retain his place in the lineup and will continue to open the innings for the Green Shirts alongside in-form Saim Ayub, with star batter Babar Azam to follow.

Skipper Mohammad Rizwan, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha and returning Tayyab Tahir form the middle-order.

Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead Pakistan’s bowling attack, further comprised of Naseem Shah, Hasnain and Sufiyan.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Sufiyan Muqeem

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka