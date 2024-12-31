People end up with same faces after undergoing cosmetic surgery: Neelam

Pakistan actor Neelam Muneer. — Screengrab via YouTube

Pakistan actor Neelam Muneer has said that those who undergo cosmetic surgeries often end-up with similar-looking faces.

Neelum made these comments as she appeared on a podcast during which she talked about what beauty is and how can a person who crosses the age of 35 can take care of themselves.

The 32-year-old, while speaking about what's beauty is in her eyes, said that she believes its in a person's nature which includes behaviour and honesty.

"If we talk about look-wise, then Allah has made everyone beautiful. If someone thinks their features are not good then they are under delusion," she said.

Speaking about the ageing process, Neelum said that beauty and grace come with age. "You don't need to worry about fine lines because a person looks more beautiful and natural and different from others [as they age]," she said.

The actor said that those who have underwent surgeries have started to look the same, adding that inner confidence matters and a person should not be cautious.

She said those who want to opt for surgeries, if they are interested, then they should. She also added that now there is much awareness about skin care which is a good thing.