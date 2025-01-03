Saim Ayub ruled out of second South Africa Test

Saim Ayub walking with plastered leg after suffering ankle injury during the first day of the second Test match between South Africa and Pakistan at Newlands stadium in Cape Town on January 3, 2025. — Reporter

Pakistan's left-handed opening batter Saim Ayub has been ruled out of the second Test match against South Africa after twisting his right ankle while fielding at the Newlands, Cape Town, on Friday.

Ayub underwent X-rays and MRI tests this afternoon and the reports have been sent to specialists in London for further advice on the treatment and time away from competitive cricket.

The incident took place during the opening session of the first day of the final Test. The home side came out of trouble with the help of Ryan Rickelton and skipper Temba Bavuma's centuries as it scored 316/4 at the conclusion of day 1.

Ayub limped off the field after suffering the ankle injury and taken to a nearby hospital for additional testing.

Pakistan's Saim Ayub (2nd L) is assisted off the field after being injured during the first day of the second international Test cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan at Newlands stadium in Cape Town on January 3, 2025. — AFP

A fuller-length delivery from Mohammad Abbas was guided by Ryan Rickelton through the slip cordon and into the third-wicket area in the seventh over.

After Aamir Jamal brought the ball back in from the boundary in deep third-man territory, Ayub ran to be the relay fielder but he lost his balance and stumbled backwards.

The 22-year-old appeared quite uncomfortable as he was taken off the field after receiving medical care.

While the extent of Ayub's injury is yet unknown, it is a major scare for Pakistan ahead of their packed schedule as they are set to host West Indies for a two-match Test series, followed by a tri-nation ODI series against South Africa and New Zealand and then the highly-anticipated ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.

The left-handed opener is an integral part of Pakistan side across formats and has been in exceptional form since the white-ball tour of Australia as he scored three centuries and one fifties in ODIs, while one half-century – an unbeaten 98 run knock – in T20Is since then.

For his sensational performance, Ayub also bagged the player of the series award in South Africa ODIs. Whereas, ICC has shortlisted him for Emerging Cricketer of the Year award as well.