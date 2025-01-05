Second Test: Pakistan look to stabilise after losing early wickets to South Africa

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (right) watches the ball after playing a shot as South Africa´s wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne (left) reacts during the second day of the second Test at the Newlands stadium in Cape Town on January 4, 2025. — AFP

Pakistan are looking to dig in and stabilise their first innings after losing early wickets in the second Test to South Africa being played at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Sunday.

Resuming their innings on the third day from 64-3 with Babar Azam (31*) and Mohammad Rizwan (9*) on the crease, the national side are trailing by 551 runs owing to the hosts' mammoth 615-run total in the first innings.

A day earlier, the visitors faced a dismal start to their first innings as they lost back-to-back three wickets including the wicket of captain Shan Masood.

Masood fell to Rabada in the first over of the innings. Kamran Ghulam followed him in the sixth over putting Green Shirts in danger with a score of 18-2.

Rabada struck again on the fourth ball of the ninth over and dismissed Saud Shakeel on a duck.

The Green Shirts, are already down 1-0 against the Proteas and would need to win the second Test if they are to level the two-match series.

Earlier in the match, the home side's makeshift opener Ryan Rickelton helped his team reach an impressive 615 runs in the first innings via his 259-run knock.

Pakistan's bowling attack was left bamboozled from the onslaught of the South African batters with Kyle Verreynne also scoring a ton from just 147 balls.

Mohammad Abbas and Salman Ali Agha managed to bag three wickets each, whereas Mir Hamza and Khuram Shahzad dismissed two batters each.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mir Hamza.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka