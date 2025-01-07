Pakistan fined 25% match fee for slow over-rate in Cape Town Test

South Africa's Aiden Markram (R) plays a shot as Pakistan's wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan (L) reacts during the fourth day of the second international Test cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan at Newlands stadium in Cape Town on January 6, 2025. — AFP

Pakistan have been fined 25% of their match fee and penalised five ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in the second Test in Cape Town.

Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Pakistan were ruled to be five overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 5% of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, said the top cricketing body in a statement.

In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, five World Test Championship points have been deducted from Pakistan's points total.

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Nitin Menon, third umpire Alex Wharf and fourth umpire Stephen Harris levelled the charge.

A day ago, South Africa had grabbed a dominating victory over Pakistan by 10 wickets to whitewash the two-match Test series at Newlands stadium, Cape Town.

The Proteas made light work of a modest target of 58 to claim victory against Pakistan by 10 wickets at Newlands on Monday, wrapping up the series 2-0 inside four days of the second and final Test.

Pakistan were bowled out for 478 in their second innings, following on after being dismissed for 194 in reply to South Africa's massive 615.

South Africa won the first test in Pretoria by two wickets despite being reduced to 99-8 chasing 148 on a difficult surface, before a more comprehensive 10 wicket win in Cape Town on Monday.

The hosts have won their last seven tests in a row, their second best run of victories behind a nine-game winning streak between 2002-2003. It is perfect preparation for their appearance in the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's from June 11-15.

But even in their latest defeat, Pakistan showed fight as they scored 478 following on in their second innings, led by Masood's 145.

Masood expressed hope they can be more consistent in their upcoming two-Test home series against West Indies that starts on January 17.