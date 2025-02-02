Prince Harry set to take big step for Meghan Markle amid divorce rumours

Prince Harry is all set to take a big step for his wife Meghan Markle amid divorce rumours, it has been claimed.

The Radar Online, citing insiders, has reported following allegations in US magazine, Prince Harry is considering suing the publication.

The source told the media outlet, “This article is disturbing on multiple levels, leaving Meghan feeling utterly humiliated and betrayed.

“Harry was equally taken aback. It was a relentless attack on their reputations and they are deeply hurt. This situation can’t be brushed aside. Vanity Fair carries significant influence and credibility in elite social circles on both sides of the Atlantic, and the breadth of the allegations is alarmingly extensive and harmful.”

“Harry has made several phone calls to explore his legal options and to see if he has a claim for damages against the magazine. They are discussing their options”, the insiders further claimed.

As per the Radar Online, the article included accusations Meghan and Harry are the "most entitled, disingenuous people on the planet" and floated rumours that Meghan’s team had been shopping around for a deal for her to write a "post-divorce book."