Zoe Kravitz still 'in touch' with Channing Tatum three months after shocking breakup

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum called it quits on October 29, 2024, after three years of dating

February 07, 2025

Zoë Kravitz is reportedly still “in touch” with Channing Tatum three months after calling it quits with the actor.

An insider told Page Six that there is “no bad blood” between the Batman actress and the Magic Mike star.

“There was no dramatic falling out between Channing and Zoë. They really just grew apart and decided it was best for them to go their separate ways,” the source said.

The insider added that Zoe and Channing “both handled the breakup very maturely,” but “they came to a mutual realization that they were better off friends than romantic partners.”

Zoe’s father, Lenny Kravitz, also has “no hard feelings” towards Channing.

“He understands that these things happen and just wants them to both be happy,” the source told the outlet.

For those unversed, Zoe and Channing called it quits on October 29, 2024, after three years of dating.

