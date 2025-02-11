Meghan Markle called out for 'wrong' move during key moment for Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have put on loving displays of affection in their most recent joint appearances during the Invictus Games in Canada, but an expert believes the Duchess is taking the spotlight away from the Duke.

During the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games on February 8, Meghan made an “impromptu” speech and introduced Prince Harry, who’s the founder of the games.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward told The Sun that Harry didn’t need to be introduced by Meghan at the Games he founded.

She said: "I thought it was unnecessary of Meghan to interfere with what is essentially Harry's baby. She knows that.”

"He really doesn't need her. When Harry first launched the Invictus Games in London, he was launching it in front of his dad, his stepmum, and his brother,” she noted.

"He doesn't need Meghan there to introduce him. I thought it was really wrong and kind of detracted from what he was trying to do," Ingrid argued.

She added: "Everything that Meghan does seems to be making everything about her. She should have let Harry get on with it himself, instead of interfering.”

"She should have said 'actually, let me step back and you do it,’” she suggested. “He doesn't need it [Meghan's help]. Harry's a very good public speaker.”

However, Ingrid then noted that it was supportive of Meghan to be at the ceremony, saying, "I think it's actually quite supportive of her to be there, watching [the events].

"What I dislike is when she tries to muscle in on the stage with him. Fine if she just sits quietly and supportively. But it is Harry's event," Ingrid concluded.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in Canada for the Invictus Games which will culminate on February 16.