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Alec, Hilaria Baldwin's son suffers scary incident amid family vacation

Hilaria Baldwin shares son’s incident on social media along with vacation snaps

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Geo News Digital Desk
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April 01, 2026

Alec, Hilaria Baldwin&apos;s son suffers scary incident amid family vacation

Hilaria Baldwin has shared that her nine-year-old son Leo had a frightening accident during a family beach getaway, ending up in hospital with a cut above his eyebrow that required medical attention.

The wellness influencer posted a carousel of photos to Instagram on Monday, including snaps of Leo lying on a hospital bed with his forehead being examined, sitting in a wheelchair and later showing off his bandaged injury with the resilience only a nine-year-old can muster.

"Trigger warning: Leo split his forehead open and we were well taken care of in the hospital. So grateful for the kindness and care," she wrote in her caption.

Credit: Instagram/hilariabaldwin
Credit: Instagram/hilariabaldwin

She was quick to reassure followers that the rest of the trip had been far more peaceful. 

"Other than that, it's been beach, together, practicing walking like… Memories made. I missed them so much it hurt." 

The post also included videos of the family enjoying time by the water, including one of husband Alec, 67, wading in the ocean.

The getaway came after Hilaria, 42, had been away on a work trip since 8 March, during which she was open about how much she missed her family. 

"My heart hurts because I'm leaving all my babies at home," she wrote at the time. 

"My kids asked me how many hugs and kisses will feel like enough: I told them there is no number that will make us not miss and ache for each other every day."

Hilaria and Alec share seven children, daughter Carmen, 12, sons Rafael, 10, Leo, Romeo, 7, and Eduardo, 5, and daughters María Lucía, 4, and Ilaria, 3. 

Leo's hospital visit aside, it appears the reunion was everything she had been hoping for.

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