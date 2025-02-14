Sean Diddy Combs' victim reveals shocking words he said before assault

Sean Diddy Combs has been hit with another sexual assault lawsuit with shocking details.

The incident recalled in the recent lawsuit dates back to 2016 when Combs and his entourage allegedly approached her at Club Playhouse in Los Angeles.

The suit alleges that the rapper disrespected the woman when she refused a drink he had offered her, saying “B****, I’m not asking you. Drink that s*** and shut the f*** up.”

The woman claims she “felt compelled to drink the beverage after he forcefully slid the glass towards her,” per the complaint filed in New York State Supreme Court.

Combs then allegedly placed his arm around her in a side hug and “shoved his left hand up her skirt," telling the plaintiff, "Bitch, I do what I want, take that s***.”

Combs laughed when she attempted to push him away, "appearing amused by her distress," she alleges in the complaint.

The complaint further alleges he eventually allowed her to leave, but she was already feeling disoriented when she got a cab back to her hotel. By the time she was dropped off by a taxi at her hotel, she “felt dizzy, light-headed, and unable to stand without support.”

The woman said she needed hotel staff to help her get to her hotel room. The following morning, she found tearing and bruising around her genital area, “likely resulting from the assault.”

The complaint does not allege that the drink was spiked.

Combs' lawyer denied the claims in a statement, saying, “No matter how many lawsuits are filed—especially by individuals who refuse to put their own names behind their claims—it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor."

"We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court.”

Combs is currently in custody at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center over federal criminal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has been denied bail three separate times and is set to go on trial in May as he pleads not guilty to the criminal charges.