Prince Harry lets loose at Invictus Games as Meghan Markle returns home

Prince Harry was spotted relaxing with friends at the Invictus Games after Meghan Markle returned home to Montecito.

Commenting on the Duke of Sussex’s appearance post Meghan’s departure, a Royal expert said Harry seemed like his old self again.

Speaking with The Sun, royal expert Phil Dampier suggested that Harry looks happier and more comfortable when he's on his own.

"I think that Harry looks happier on his own away from Meghan," the expert told the publication.

He added, "Sometimes I think when he's with her he feels a little bit in her shadow, and she tends to sort of dominate proceedings.

"And as a professional actress she's got all the attributes to know which levers to pull, to get publicity and to be seen, and to get her message across.

"But I think when he's on his own he looks more relaxed, and he's been seen having a few beers with friends."