Biggest Champions Trophy show "Harna Mana Hai" returning on Geo News

The historic Diwan-e-Aam fort of Lahore all prepared and ready to host the opening ceremony of Champions Trophy on February 16, 2025. — PCB

The most-awaited Champions Trophy 2025's biggest show, "Harna Mana Hai", is making a grand comeback on Geo News starting Tuesday.

This show is set to elevate cricket fans’ excitement to new heights. The program will bring together cricket and entertainment, featuring lighthearted games, humorous conversations, and up-to-the-minute cricket updates along with engaging entertainment.

This season, the show will feature former cricket team captain Rashid Latif, Mohammad Amir, and Ahmed Shehzad, who will share their unique analyses and expert commentary on the game.

"Harna Mana Hai" will air daily at 11:05 PM on Geo News and will continue throughout the Champions Trophy, leading up to the grand final.

A day ago, the Champions Trophy 2025 kicked off in grand style with a dazzling opening ceremony at the historic Diwan-e-Aam of Lahore Fort.

The star-studded event celebrated Pakistan's rich heritage, blending cricketing glory with cultural splendour.

The ceremony featured members of Pakistan's victorious 2017 Champions Trophy squad alongside the ambassadors of the tournament.

A spectacular fly-past by the Pakistan Air Force added to the evening’s grandeur, setting the stage for the highly anticipated event.

The tournament will officially commence on February 19, with defending champions Pakistan taking on New Zealand at Karachi's National Bank Cricket Stadium following a brief opening ceremony.

The eight-team competition will feature 15 matches over 19 days, with games hosted in Pakistan and Dubai. Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi will each stage three group matches, with Lahore hosting the second semi-final and the grand finale on March 9.

However, if India qualify for the final, it will be relocated to Dubai.

Both semi-finals and the final will have reserve days. The three group matches involving India, as well as the first semi-final, will also be played in Dubai.

Meanwhile, the Indian team has arrived in Dubai, where Bangladesh has already begun its training sessions.

The two sides are set to face each other on February 20. Prior to that, Bangladesh will play a warm-up match against Pakistan's Shaheens on February 17.