Justin Baldoni is ‘surprised' Blake Lively wants ‘privacy' during lawsuit

Justin Baldoni is questioning Blake Lively’s proposal to increase the element on privacy in their ongoing legal lawsuit.



The actor, who has been accused of dog sexual harassment of Lively, has expressed his confusion over the recent demand.

In a letter to Judge Lewis J. Liman, Lively’s team said the "case involving high-profile individuals and allegations of sexual harassment" called for heightened privacy.

They added that public details are "exposing them to threats" and "possible witness intimidation.”

In response, Baldoni’s attorney has noted: "Given how actively the Lively Parties have publicized and litigated Ms. Lively’s claims in the media, we are surprised to now learn how vehemently she wants to prevent the public from accessing material and relevant evidence," they wrote.

"Ms. Lively has already publicized the alleged details of the so-called 'harassment' in her Amended Complaint," they wrote, adding, "Therefore, Ms. Lively lacks a 'good faith' belief that there is any information of such a 'personally sensitive nature' that disclosure thereof to the parties 'would unnecessarily violate [her] privacy rights....' "

Replying to Baldoni’a comments, Lively’s lawyers have now added: "Certain online content creators who frequently parrot the Wayfarer Parties’ line ... have used similar misleading accusations.”

"The travels of the mischaracterization embraced by the Opposition through this manufactured echo chamber, by itself, provides ample justification for a Protective Order that establishes adequate protections for third-party privacy interests,” they noted.