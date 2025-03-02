Meghan Markle turns into a budget friendly version of the Firm

Meghan Markle has just found herself being reduced to a budget royal, in comparison to her sister in law Kate Middleton.

Everything has been issued and brought forward by a well placed inside source.

This insider spoke during an interview with Closer magazine and began the whole thing by calling her a “budget royal” given her attempts at a last-minute name change for American Riviera Orchard.

According to the source, “It’s caused quite a bit of amusement within certain circles.”

“WhatsApp messages have been going back and forth where a new name ‘As If’ has been coined – a light-hearted take on the likelihood of this being yet another flop.”

Given that “it all seems very ill-prepared,” the insider also noted.

All in all, “The brand name dispute, the rushing and the desperately clutching at straws comes across as her not knowing what she’s doing. It’s all very budget royal,” they also admitted before signing off.