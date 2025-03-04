No Champions Trophy final in Pakistan as India seal spot

India fans in the stands during India vs Australia semi-final of ICC Champions Trophy at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 4, 2025. — Reuters

India’s four-wicket victory over Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final on Tuesday secured them a place in the final, which will now be held at the picturesque Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 9.

With this result, Pakistan will no longer host the tournament’s title clash, as India’s qualification means the final shifts to a neutral venue. This marks a significant moment in the event, which was Pakistan’s first time hosting an ICC tournament in nearly three decades.

The 2013 champions became the first team to book their spot in the final after they eased past Australia by five wickets at the same venue on Tuesday.

Just months before the commencement of the eight-team tournament, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to send its national men’s team to Pakistan, citing security concerns.

The BCCI’s refusal drew a stern reaction from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), resulting in a long standoff between the two cricketing bodies.

The dispute eventually culminated with PCB proposing a ‘Fusion Formula’, which states that both teams will play their matches at a neutral venue when India or Pakistan is hosting an event for the next three years.

Batting first, Australia only scored 260 before getting bowled out in 49.3 overs despite half-centuries from skipper Steve Smith and wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey.

Smith remained the top-scorer for Australia with 73 off 96 deliveries, laced with four fours and a six, while Carey made a 57-ball 61.

Right-arm pacer Mohammed Shami was the standout bowler for India, picking up three wickets, followed by Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja with two scalps each.

In response, India comfortably chased down the total for the loss of six wickets, thanks to an anchoring 91-run partnership for the third wicket between Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer.

Kohli remained the top-scorer for India with a 98-ball 84, studded with five fours, while Iyer contributed with a cautious 45-run knock.