India great Gavaskar backs Rohit after fat-shaming row

A picture collage of Indian batting great Sunil Gavaskar and incumbent skipper Rohit Sharma. — Reuters/File

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar backed India skipper Rohit Sharma after a fat-shaming post by an Indian politician, saying cricket is about skill not "modelling".

Rohit's India beat Australia in the Champions Trophy semi-final on Tuesday in Dubai but a social media comment on the Indian captain's bodyweight overshadowed the build-up.

Shama Mohamed, A spokeswoman for India's opposition Congress party, posted on X: "Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And of course the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had!."

Mohamed came under fire for the post — later deleted — from media, pundits and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

"I have always said, if you want only slim guys, then you should go to a modelling competition and pick all the models. It's not about that," Gavaskar told India Today.

Gavaskar spoke about how Indian batsman Sarfaraz Khan had also been "vilified" for his weight issues, but said it was performances that mattered.

"I don't think size has anything to do with it," said Gavaskar.

"It's your mental strength, whether you can last the distance, that's the most important thing. Bat well, bat for long, and score runs."

Rohit had previously been ridiculed for his visible "paunch" in the Indian Premier League but the 37-year-old has ignored his critics.

The swashbuckling opener hit a quickfire 28 in the first semi-final as India started their chase of 265 against Australia before Virat Kohli set up victory with his 84.

Both Rohit and Kohli were recently criticised for their lack of runs in Test cricket and came into the 50-over tournament with retirement rumours swirling.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir said that Rohit always sets the tone for India's batting, irrespective of the runs he scores.

"If your captain bats with such a tempo, it just gives a very good signal to the dressing room that we want to be absolutely fearless and courageous," Gambhir said when asked about Rohit's form.

"You evaluate from the runs. We evaluate from the impact. That's the difference."

India will meet either South Africa or New Zealand in the final on Sunday in Dubai.