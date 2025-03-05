Meghan Markle breaks silence amid backlash over ‘With Love, Meghan’

Meghan Markle released the first newsletter for her lifestyle brand As Ever, the same day as the debut of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, which was not very well received by the critics.

In the newsletter, the Duchess of Sussex welcomed subscribers with a heartfelt message as she drew parallels to her past blog, The Tig.

Prince Harry’s wife reflected on the inspiration behind As Ever, which started with homemade preserves and evolved into a lifestyle brand designed to bring joy to everyday moments.

"I am so happy to have you join me on this adventure. Some of you will remember receiving newsletters similar to this one back in 2014, when I founded The Tig,” Meghan penned.

She added, "Though much has changed since then, so much has stayed the same. I still dance in my kitchen, experiment with recipes, get my hands dirty in the garden, laugh with friends over too many glasses of wine, and pivot from going out in a date night worthy dress to being cosy at home in sweats and a baseball cap.

"And on that note — it's not lost on me that I've worn a lot of hats in my life (pun intended) but as with the ethos of this brand name, I know that in so many ways, I, like all of us, remain 'as we've always been.'"

Meghan went on to explain that As Ever means "as it's always been" or "the same as always.”

"With As ever, I trust you'll feel this in every beat of what we've created,” she continued. "It is a line of products designed to make your everyday moments memories, to turn a basic breakfast into a beautiful snapshot of your life and to be kind to yourself and create a space for grace when it doesn't all go according to plan.

"For me, it all started with jars of preserves I was canning with fruit I picked from my garden. It began, quite literally, with something sweet – and through every twist and turn as a founder, it has become something even sweeter."