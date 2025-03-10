Haris Rauf, wife Muzna welcome first baby boy

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf shares first glimpse of his newborn baby boy on March 11, 2024. — Instagram/ Harisraufofficial

In a heartwarming update from the cricketing world, Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf and his wife Muzna Masood Malik have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

Rauf took to his Instagram account to announce the good news.

“Blessed to announce the birth of our precious baby, Muhammad Mustafa Haris,” said the pacer.

"Give me a child with your stubborn heart, or even your temper, give our kid your dark bright eyes, or your enchanted smile, so that even when we are gone, the world will find within him all of the reasons why i loved you!” read his post.

Earlier, the joyful news was shared by his fellow cricketers, Shaheen Shah Afridi and all-rounder Shahdab Khan, through their official Instagram handle.

"Congratulations to [Haris Rauf] and family on the birth of his first child! Wishing health, happiness [and] prosperity for little one and the family. May Allah bless you," Shadab wrote on Instagram story.

Similarly, Afridi also took to Instagram story and congratulated Rauf on birth of "your baby boy". "Wishing you and your family endless joy and happiness."

The Pakistani pacer married his class fellow Muzna, who is also a model, in December 2022 in an intimate ceremony in Islamabad.

Haris, who started his career with tape ball cricket, found his feet in international cricket after being picked up by Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars.

Qalandars invested in Haris and sent him to Australia for high-class training. The right-arm pacer went on to represent Melbourne Stars in Big Bash League (BBL) before making his T20I debut from Pakistan in 2020.

Rauf has so far played 48 one-day internationals and 79 T20 internationals, taking 85 wickets and 110 wickets in the formats, respectively.