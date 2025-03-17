Nadia Hussain says never intended to disrespect FIA official, offers apology

Actor and model Nadia Hussain. — Instagram/nadiahussain_khan/screengrab

Apology comes after FIA launched investigation against model under Peca.

Nadia says she was unaware that a written complaint was also required.

Actor proposes to collab with institutions for an awareness video.



Model and actor Nadia Hussain said on Monday she had no intention to disrespect any FIA official and offered her apology.

Addressing the media outside the agency's office, the model said she had "provided all the information to the FIA officials regarding the fake call".

The apology come after the FIA launched investigations against the actor under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) for allegedly levelling baseless allegations against the probe agency.

Nadia had taken to her Instagram account and claimed that a man impersonating an FIA officer attempted to defraud her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadia Hussain Khan (@nadiahussain_khan) The incident occurred days after the arrest of the actor's husband in a financial embezzlement case. The FIA arrested the actor's husband, Atif Khan, in the multi-million fraud case last week and he is currently under investigation.

The actor said that an alleged "FIA officer" demanded a Rs30 million bribe for her husband's bail.

According to Nadia, the caller asked her that the matter should remain between the two of them. The actor said that initially, she almost believed him, however, it didn’t take her much time to recognise the whole situation.

She further stated today that right after she received the fraudulent call, she filed a complaint on the FIA's portal but she was unaware that a written complaint was also required.

Hussain further revealed that the suspect only contacted her "via WhatsApp".

The model also requested "higher authorities to save people from fraudsters" and proposed that the institutions and her should collaborate on an awareness video.

The actor also advised the public to not be afraid and to file complaints against the such individuals.