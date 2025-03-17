 
Geo News

Nadia Hussain says never intended to disrespect FIA official, offers apology

Model says she has "provided all information to FIA officials regarding fake call"

By
Web Desk
|

March 17, 2025

Actor and model Nadia Hussain.  — Instagram/nadiahussain_khan/screengrab
Actor and model Nadia Hussain.  — Instagram/nadiahussain_khan/screengrab
  • Apology comes after FIA launched investigation against model under Peca. 
  • Nadia says she was unaware that a written complaint was also required. 
  • Actor proposes to collab with institutions for an awareness video.

Model and actor Nadia Hussain said on Monday she had no intention to disrespect any FIA official and offered her apology. 

Addressing the media outside the agency's office, the model said she had "provided all the information to the FIA officials regarding the fake call".  

The apology come after the FIA launched investigations against the actor under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) for allegedly levelling baseless allegations against the probe agency.

Nadia had taken to her Instagram account and claimed that a man impersonating an FIA officer attempted to defraud her.

The incident occurred days after the arrest of the actor's husband in a financial embezzlement case. The FIA arrested the actor's husband, Atif Khan, in the multi-million fraud case last week and he is currently under investigation.

The actor said that an alleged "FIA officer" demanded a Rs30 million bribe for her husband's bail.

According to Nadia, the caller asked her that the matter should remain between the two of them. The actor said that initially, she almost believed him, however, it didn’t take her much time to recognise the whole situation.

She further stated today that right after she received the fraudulent call, she filed a complaint on the FIA's portal but she was unaware that a written complaint was also required. 

Hussain further revealed that the suspect only contacted her "via WhatsApp". 

The model also requested "higher authorities to save people from fraudsters" and proposed that the institutions and her should collaborate on an awareness video. 

The actor also advised the public to not be afraid and to file complaints against the such individuals. 

Pakistan's music icon Atif Aslam to perform at opening ceremony of WCL
Pakistan's music icon Atif Aslam to perform at opening ceremony of WCL
'Ehsaas Ramzan' transmission begins on Geo TV
'Ehsaas Ramzan' transmission begins on Geo TV
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra announce pregnancy in sweet post
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra announce pregnancy in sweet post
Bushra Ansari honoured with Star of Pakistan Award in UK Parliament
Bushra Ansari honoured with Star of Pakistan Award in UK Parliament
Pakistan artist honoured with 'Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres' by France video
Pakistan artist honoured with 'Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres' by France
New drama serial
New drama serial "Dayan" premieres Monday on Geo TV
WATCH: Kubra and Gohar's Shehndi video captures love, dance and celebration! video
WATCH: Kubra and Gohar's Shehndi video captures love, dance and celebration!
It's official: Actor Ahmed Ali Akbar ties the knot with Maham Batool
It's official: Actor Ahmed Ali Akbar ties the knot with Maham Batool