Priyanka Chopra raves about Nick Jonas return to stage

Priyanka Chopra shares a series of supportive posts for Nick Jones

March 20, 2025

Nick Jonas has put his acting chops to the test on the Broadway play The Last Five Years, and his wife Priyanka Chopra is over the moon about this.

She has shared several glimpses of her support for him on Instagram. “So proud of you @nickjonas," she wrote in one post. 

In another post, the actress posted the play's background, and in the center, the show's name is visible, as she wrote, "First preview.”

In the meantime, Whitney White has directed The Last Five Years, which will run for 14 weeks at the Hudson Theater in New York.

On the play's official website, its logline reads, “Experience the messy, euphoric, sexy, savage, fleeting rush of falling in and out of love in New York City at The Last Five Years, starring Grammy Award and Golden Globe nominee Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren.”

“She begins at the breakup. He begins at the first kiss. Both sides of this five-year relationship play out in 90 minutes at this heart-racing theatrical event," it added.

