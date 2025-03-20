Ukraine ready for partial ceasefire if Russia commits, says Zelenskiy

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a joint press conference with European Council President Antonio Costa (not pictured), amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, December 1, 2024. — Reuters

Ukraine is prepared to agree to a partial ceasefire on energy targets if Russia upholds its side of the deal, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said, following his telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump.

The Ukrainian president also said his country would respond in kind if Moscow violated the terms of the ceasefire.

After speaking to US President Donald Trump on Wednesday for the first time since their disastrous Oval Office talks, Zelenskiy said Kyiv would draw up a list of facilities that could be subject to a partial ceasefire brokered by Washington.

That list could include not only energy, but also rail and port infrastructure, he said, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to Trump and agreed to pause attacks on energy infrastructure.

"I understand that until we agree (with Russia), until there is a corresponding document on even a partial ceasefire, I think that everything will fly," Zelenskiy said, referring to drones and missiles.

The Ukrainian leader, who looked tired as he spoke to reporters during an online briefing, described his phone call with Trump as "probably his most substantive and positive" talks yet and added that he had not felt under pressure.

The readout contrasted with the acrimonious optics of Zelenskiy's last meeting with Trump on 28 February, which was meant to lead to them signing a minerals deal but instead spiralled into a shouting match.

Asked at the briefing if he still wanted Trump to visit Ukraine, Zelenskiy said that he did and that he believed it would be helpful for the US president in his efforts to halt the war.

Zelenskiy said Ukrainian and US officials could meet next in Saudi Arabia on Friday, Saturday or Sunday to discuss technical details.

The Ukrainian leader said he wanted to understand how the partial ceasefire would be monitored, though he added that he thought it would be successful if the United States set out to do it.

A statement by the US presidential administration said earlier that Trump suggested to Zelenskiy that the US could help run, and possibly own, Ukraine's nuclear power plants and energy infrastructure.

Zelenskiy said he and Trump discussed only the vast Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine during their phone call.

He added that he told Trump that Kyiv would be ready to discuss US involvement in modernising and investing in the nuclear plant if it is returned to Ukraine.

Zelenskiy said he believed Putin would not agree to a full ceasefire while Ukrainian troops remained in Russia's western Kursk region.

Kyiv's forces launched a surprise incursion into the region in August last year, but have since been pushed back to a tiny sliver of land during a multi-stage operation by Russia.

Zelenskiy also said that Ukraine had received new supplies of several F-16 fighter jets, but he declined to say exactly how many or when exactly the delivery had happened.