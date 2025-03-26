Ali Zafar to produce, feature in PSL X anthem

The PSL X anthem poster released by the PSL. — Instagram@thepsl

Ali Zafar, a renowned name in the Pakistani music industry, is set to not only produce but will also feature in the Pakistan Super League 10th edition (PSL X).

"The first piece of the #HBLPSLX Anthem puzzle is here! Presenting @ali_zafar singer and producer of the Anthem — setting the stage for an unforgettable musical ride," read the caption of the post shared on both PSL, and Zafar's Instagram account.

Zafar, known for delivering some of the most iconic PSL anthems, has a strong connection with the league and his return as the official anthem singer has generated excitement among fans, many of whom have long associated his music with PSL’s energetic spirit.

In 2016, he composed and performed "Ab Khel Ke Dikha", followed by "Ab Khel Jamay Ga" in 2017, which became one of the most celebrated cricket anthems. The following year, he released "Dil Se Jaan Laga De" as PSL's season 3 anthem.

Over the years, PSL has featured various artists in its official anthems. In 2019, "Khel Deewano Ka", performed by Fawad Khan and Young Desi and written by Shuja Haider, gained popularity. The 2020 anthem, "Tayyar Hain", brought together Ali Azmat, Haroon, Asim Azhar, and Arif Lohar.

In 2021, "Groove Mera", performed by Aima Baig, Naseebo Lal, and Young Stunners, introduced a fresh musical style.

PSL X schedule. — PCB website

The 2022 anthem, "Agay Dekh", featured Atif Aslam and Baig, with lyrics by Abdullah Siddiqui and Natasha Noorani. The 2023 anthem, "Sab Sitaray Humaray", was performed by Asim Azhar, Shae Gill, and Faris Shafi.

The highly anticipated 10th edition of the PSL is set to commence on Friday, April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United taking on two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The six-team tournament will feature a total of 34 matches from April 11 to May 18. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including two Eliminators and the grand final.

In addition to the main tournament, an exhibition match is scheduled for April 8 in Peshawar. The participating teams for this special fixture will be announced in due course.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13.

Karachi's National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.

The event will also feature three double-headers, with two taking place on Saturdays and one on Labour Day (May 1).