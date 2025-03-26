Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in 'crisis talks' after Netflix flop

Meghan Markle is “crushed” from stress after her Netflix show With Love, Meghan failed to impress critics and audiences alike.

Now, Meghan and Prince Harry are having crisis talks to try and save their $100million deal with Netflix.

"Meghan expected the usual haters to come after her, but the scale of negativity has been on another level that's truly shocking to her and Harry," a source told Radar Online.

"He's always her biggest cheerleader and he's doing his best to shore her up, but it's not an easy task,” the tipster explained.

“They are now locked in crisis talks over their entire Netflix deal," they revealed.

"She really hoped to win people over this time and she's still clinging to that dream, even though it's obvious that the knives are out on both sides of the pond and people are labeling the show unrelatable and boring," another mole added.

Despite the negative reviews, Meghan’s show was renewed by Netflix for season two as it seems filming had already been done alongside season one. Now, the upcoming season is Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's last hope in their Netflix deals.

"All hopes are riding on that, but there's a real worry at Netflix that people only tuned in out of morbid curiosity – so the sequel is likely to be a total bust as well," said the tipster.