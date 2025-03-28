Greenland forms broad coalition amid US pressure over Island's future

A view of Greenland's parliament Inatsisartut in Nuuk, Greenland March 12, 2025. — Reuters

Greenland’s Democrats are set to announce a four-party coalition government on Friday following an election that took place under the shadow of US President Donald Trump’s push to take control of the territory, according to local media reports.

The coalition announcement is expected to coincide with US Vice President JD Vance’s visit to the Arctic island. Vance’s travel plans, which initially caused tensions with Greenland and Denmark, include a visit to the US military base at Pituffik on Friday.

His original itinerary involved attending a local dog-sled race with his wife, Usha, and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz—without an official invitation from Greenland’s authorities.

According to Greenlandic broadcaster KNR, the coalition will be unveiled at 1100 local time. A source familiar with the talks confirmed to Reuters that the new government will be led by Jens-Frederik Nielsen, the leader of the pro-business Democrats, who saw his party surge to 10 seats in the March 11 election.

Nielsen has urged parties to set aside their differences to establish a broad coalition government, demonstrating unity amid Trump’s ongoing campaign to annex Greenland.

The coalition, which spans diverse political ideologies, will hold 23 of the 31 parliamentary seats. However, the pro-independence Naleraq party, which doubled its representation to eight seats, will not join the coalition, according to KNR and the newspaper Sermitsiaq.

Despite Trump’s insistence that Greenland is vital to US security, most Greenlanders reject the idea of becoming part of the United States. Acting Prime Minister Mute Egede has repeatedly emphasised that the island’s future will be determined by its people, not external forces.