US govt confirms USAID closure by July 2025

People hold placards, as the USAID building sits closed to employees after a memo was issued advising agency personnel to work remotely, in Washington, DC, US, February 3, 2025. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US government has confirmed that it will shut down the international aid agency USAID by July 2025, following President Donald Trump’s push to cut foreign aid spending, a move that has drawn widespread criticism.

"Today, the Department of State and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) have notified Congress of their intent to undertake a reorganisation that would involve realigning certain USAID functions to the Department by 1 July 2025," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement on Friday.

The State Department, he said, also plans on "discontinuing the remaining USAID functions that do not align with Administration priorities."

"Unfortunately, USAID strayed from its original mission long ago," he said. "As a result, the gains were too few, and the costs were too high."

After taking office in January, Republican President Donald Trump signed an executive order freezing US foreign aid for 90 days.

Dramatic cuts to various USAID programmes followed, with some exemptions granted for vital humanitarian aid.

The aid freeze has caused shock and dismay at the independent agency, created by an act of the US Congress in 1961.

Prior to its closure, the agency managed an annual budget of close to $43 billion, accounting for more than 40 per cent of the world’s humanitarian aid. Most of its staff were placed on administrative leave shortly after Trump took office.

USAID staff were informed in a memo on Friday of plans to eliminate all jobs not required by law, according to multiple US media organisations.

In the memo, Jeremy Lewin, the acting head of the independent agency, reportedly said the State Department also planned to retire most of USAID’s independent operations in the coming months.