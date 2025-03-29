Pakistan opt to bowl first in ODI series opener against New Zealand

Wicket-keeper and batter Muhammad Rizwan. — AFP/File

NAPIER: Pakistan have won the toss and elected to field first against New Zealand in the opening match of the One Day International (ODI) series at McLean Park, Napier.

Both teams have made numerous changes to the squads that played out a five-match T20I series that was won 4-1 by the hosts.

The tourists have welcomed back captain Mohammad Rizwan and batsman Babar Azam after the key veterans were omitted for the T20 series.

Facing the hosts in the previous series, the Green Shirts struggled with the bat throughout all T20Is, suffering heavy losses—including defeats by nine wickets, five wickets, 115 runs, and eight wickets—as they failed to adjust to New Zealand’s bouncy pitches.

The visitors are hitting the ground along with some senior players which will provide a much-needed boost as they aim to bounce back in the 50-over matches. Pakistan also seek to put behind their disappointing Champions Trophy campaign, where they were eliminated in the group stage despite hosting the tournament early this year.

Pakistan’s playing XI includes Abdullah Shafique, Usman Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf.

However, Pakistan suffered a setback as opener Imam-ul-Haq was ruled out of the first ODI due to injury. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that Imam sustained a right foot injury during a practice session on the eve of the match.

The match marks a special occasion for three Pakistani players — Akif Javed, Usman Khan, and Mohammad Ali — who are making their ODI debuts.

Team manager Naveed Akram Cheema handed Usman Khan his debut cap, head coach Aqib Javed presented Akif Javed his debut cap, while Mohammad Rizwan welcomed Mohammad Ali to international cricket by offering him his debut cap.

Speaking after the toss, Pakistan skipper Rizwan said that he took the decision to bowl first after seeing the pitch conditions.

“We want to take advantage of the conditions by bowling first,” Rizwan stated.

Meanwhile, New Zealand handed international debuts to opening batsman Nick Kelly and Pakistan-born allrounder Muhammad Abbas.

With a fresh pitch and overcast conditions in Napier, Pakistan will look to make early inroads against the New Zealand batting line-up.

Pakistan:

Abdullah Shafique, Usman Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (capt), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali, Akif Javed

New Zealand:

Nick Kelly, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell (capt), Muhammad Abbas, Mitch Hay, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Will O'Rourke

Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Paul Reiffel (AUS)

TV umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)