Brathwaite quits as West Indies Test skipper, Hope takes white-ball charge

Kraigg Brathwaite quit as West Indies Test captain on Monday after four years in charge while ODI skipper Shai Hope was handed leadership of the T20 team, officials said.

The 32-year-old Brathwaite, who is two matches shy of reaching the 100-Test mark, led the team to a first Test victory in Australia in 27 years with an eight-run win in Brisbane last year.

Earlier this season, he was in charge when the West Indies won a Test match in Pakistan for the first time in nearly 35 years.

A dogged and disciplined opening batsman, Brathwaite has accumulated 5,935 runs in Tests with 12 centuries and 31 fifties but at an average of just over 33.

He is also renowned for feats of patience, batting for the best part of 16 hours over two innings to secure a draw with England at Barbados in 2022.

"Kraigg Brathwaite has been an outstanding leader for our Test team, guiding the squad with discipline, resilience, and a deep understanding of the game," said West Indies director of cricket, Miles Bascombe.

"His contributions have been invaluable, and under his leadership, we have witnessed historic moments that will be remembered for years to come."

Meanwhile, Hope replaces Rovman Powell, in charge since 2023, as T20 captain.

Hope, 31, has played 133 ODIs and 39 T20 internationals, scoring more than 6,000 runs over both formats.

He has 17 centuries in ODI cricket.

"Shai Hope's appointment signals a progressive shift for West Indies cricket," said head coach Darren Sammy.