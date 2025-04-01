ICC fines Pakistan for slow over-rate during first ODI against New Zealand

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan gestures at the end of the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday imposed a fine on the Pakistan men’s cricket team over a slow over-rate during the first ODI against New Zealand played in Napier on Saturday.

According to the apex cricketing body, Jeff Crowe of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Pakistan were found to be two overs short of the required target after time allowances were taken into account.

As per Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, players are penalised 5% of their match fee for each over their side fails to bowl within the allotted time.

Since Pakistan were two overs short of the required stipulation, the visitors have been fined 10% of their match fees.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the proposed sanctions, eradicating the need for a formal hearing.

For the unversed, Pakistan are trailing New Zealand 0-1 in the ongoing three-match ODI series as they suffered a gruelling 73-run defeat in the opener.

Batting first, New Zealand posted a formidable total of 344, thanks to an outstanding century from Mark Chapman (132) and a blistering 24-ball fifty from debutant Muhammad Abbas.

In reply, Pakistan started well, reaching 249-3 in the 39th over. However, they failed to capitalize on the strong position as wickets began to fall quickly. Pakistan was ultimately bowled out for 271 runs.

The second ODI between the two sides is scheduled to be played in Hamilton on Wednesday.

Pakistan's ODI squad for second ODI against New Zealand:

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir, Haris Rauf.