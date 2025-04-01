 
Geo News

ICC fines Pakistan for slow over-rate during first ODI against New Zealand

Pakistan skipper accepted proposed sanctions for slow over-rate, eradicating need for hearing, says ICC

By
Web Desk
|

April 01, 2025

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan gestures at the end of the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP
Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan gestures at the end of the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday imposed a fine on the Pakistan men’s cricket team over a slow over-rate during the first ODI against New Zealand played in Napier on Saturday.

According to the apex cricketing body, Jeff Crowe of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Pakistan were found to be two overs short of the required target after time allowances were taken into account.

As per Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, players are penalised 5% of their match fee for each over their side fails to bowl within the allotted time.

Since Pakistan were two overs short of the required stipulation, the visitors have been fined 10% of their match fees.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the proposed sanctions, eradicating the need for a formal hearing.

For the unversed, Pakistan are trailing New Zealand 0-1 in the ongoing three-match ODI series as they suffered a gruelling 73-run defeat in the opener.

Batting first, New Zealand posted a formidable total of 344, thanks to an outstanding century from Mark Chapman (132) and a blistering 24-ball fifty from debutant Muhammad Abbas.

In reply, Pakistan started well, reaching 249-3 in the 39th over. However, they failed to capitalize on the strong position as wickets began to fall quickly. Pakistan was ultimately bowled out for 271 runs.

The second ODI between the two sides is scheduled to be played in Hamilton on Wednesday.

Pakistan's ODI squad for second ODI against New Zealand:

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir, Haris Rauf.

Pak vs NZ: Usman Khan ruled out of second ODI
Pak vs NZ: Usman Khan ruled out of second ODI
Kylian Mbappe equals Cristiano Ronaldo's legendary Real Madrid record
Kylian Mbappe equals Cristiano Ronaldo's legendary Real Madrid record
Lahore Qalandars appoint Russell Domingo as head coach for PSL 10
Lahore Qalandars appoint Russell Domingo as head coach for PSL 10
Spanish court overturns Dani Alves' rape conviction
Spanish court overturns Dani Alves' rape conviction
Chapman's ton propels Kiwis to secure 73-run victory over Pakistan in first ODI
Chapman's ton propels Kiwis to secure 73-run victory over Pakistan in first ODI
PSL 10 tickets up for grabs from April 3 – secure your seat for the action!
PSL 10 tickets up for grabs from April 3 – secure your seat for the action!
Darren Gough unavailable for Lahore Qalandars' head coach role for PSL 10
Darren Gough unavailable for Lahore Qalandars' head coach role for PSL 10
Injured Latham out of Pakistan ODIs, Bracewell continues as NZ captain
Injured Latham out of Pakistan ODIs, Bracewell continues as NZ captain