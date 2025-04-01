Meghan Markle makes embarrassing error in message to fans

Meghan Markle has shared a message with fans, albeit with an error

Meghan Markle is facing an embarrassing situation as a spelling error appeared in her newsletter which promotes her As Ever products.

The third email for the Duchess of Sussex’s brand As Ever teased her upcoming products. At the bottom of the letter, a link was shared to encourage fans to "follow the As Ever story."

Meghan made a special mention of her raspberry jam as she invited her fans to share the "pivotal moment" with her. However, the bottom of the newsletter contained a typo, and fans have now called her out on her "attention to detail."

The link, supposed to be @aseverofficial, actually read @aseveroffical.

The link redirected fans to As Ever's official Instagram account, as well as Meghan's own Instagram account.

In the letter, Meghan wrote: "Ever since I can remember, I’ve been dreaming up easy ways to elevate the everyday into the exceptional.”

"I always knew that I wanted to turn these ideas into something real, and to make beautiful items that spark connection and celebrate quiet, meaningful moments.”

“Of course, you’ll find the raspberry spread that started it all, presented in keepsake packaging that you can repurpose to tuck away love notes or special treasures, and to remember this pivotal moment with me. Think of it as our time capsule," concluded Meghan Markle.