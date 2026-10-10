Megan Fox reflects on 'a lot more peace' as mum with fourth child

Megan Fox says she has found “a lot more peace” in motherhood with her fourth child, daughter Saga Blade.

The actress, 40, told PEOPLE that staying home with Saga has made this experience very different from her earlier ones.

“This is the first time I did not have to go back to work right away,” Fox said, explaining that she has been able to really be with her daughter the way she wanted.

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She said she “got to do everything in a different way”, and that being much more present has given her more peace in their connection.

Fox shares Saga, born on 27 March 2025, with ex Machine Gun Kelly.

She also has three sons, Noah, Bodhi and Journey, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

Returning to work early after her sons were born was hard on her, she said, and it affected both her mental and physical health.

When she was younger, she explained, she had to work.

Even now she feels some guilt stepping away from Saga, but having the freedom to choose has helped.

The interview was part of her campaign for Ro’s new erectile dysfunction medication.

Fox and Kelly split in late 2024, before Saga arrived, and a source toldPeople in January that their relationship was “just about co-parenting”.

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