Rodney Muñoz dies: Emmy-winning 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' costume designer, was 60

Rodney Muñoz, the Emmy-winning costume designer for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, has died at the age of 60.

Kimmel announced the news in an Instagram post on Friday, calling Muñoz “our dear friend” and his costume designer for almost 30 years.

Neither Kimmel nor reports have said how he died, and the cause and manner of death are unclear.

Kimmel, 58, described Muñoz as one of the most talented people he has known, and as a “funny, surly, hard-working man whose tough exterior hid a huge and generous heart”.

He said Muñoz helped many people through difficult times, and was a devoted son, brother and uncle, a great baker and a caring friend.

He added a joke: “No man saw me in my underpants more.”

Kimmel said the show will miss Muñoz as he joins his beloved parents in whatever comes next. His post included photos of Muñoz dressing the host, including as Snow White.

Muñoz joined Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2002 and won a Creative Arts Emmy in 2010 for outstanding costumes for a variety, music programme or special.

He styled Kimmel when he hosted the 90th Oscars in 2018.

Before that, he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in costume design for stage and screen at New York University.

He designed costumes for CBS’s Late Show with David Letterman until 2000, and worked on projects including Champions of Magic 2, Can’t Stop Dancing and Popstars, as well as styling wardrobe for Fear Factor.

His death is the second in the Kimmel family in under a year.

Cleto Escobedo III, leader of the show’s house band and Kimmel’s childhood friend, died last November aged 59.