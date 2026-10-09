'Pretty Little Liars' star Keegan Allen assaulted, robbed at gunpoint

Allen was treated on the spot for a head laceration

Pretty Little Liars star Keegan Allen was left bloodied after being targeted in an armed robbery.

The incident occurred on Thursday, October 8, outside a Laurel Supply grocery store in West Hollywood. Allen, 37, shared a video of himself in the immediate aftermath, bleeding from his head as blood soaked his shirt.

“These two dudes hit me in the head and pointed a gun at me with a knife and then took off. They had masks on and took my watch,” he said. “They took my watch. Dammit.”

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Allen included security footage of the incident, which showed him appearing to put items into his car before two masked men ambushed him.

The Walker alum claimed in the post’s caption that the robbers “threatened to kill [him].”

One of the men pointed a gun at Allen while another took his watch. The man holding the gun proceeded to hit Allen multiple times.

“God said no tonight. My life for a watch,” he added.

Police told TMZ that paramedics were called to the scene, and Allen was treated for a head laceration. He later went to the hospital.

“Will update more soon,” Allen promised.

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