Photo: Megan Fox's biggest worry post Machine Gun Kelly baby revealed

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have now become the parents of a baby daughter.

According to the latest findings of Us Weekly, their daughter has brought the former flames close once again.

In addition to this, a source close to the couple established that the musician’s behaviour has significantly changed, and this has not gone unnoticed by the actress.

Nonetheless, the Transformers star is reluctant to give MGK another chance as she fears that his fixed attitude will eventually fade away.

A tipster spilled the beans and shared that Megan Fox’s “biggest worry” going forward is that “he will change again and be the guy she doesn’t know.”

This report comes on the heels of findings by Page Six which stated that “the exes don’t have a set co-parenting schedule in place at the moment.”

“They just want to celebrate this time and enjoy their baby girl for now.”

The source also addressed that MGK “was there in the delivery room when their daughter was born.”

The on-again and off-again couple announced pregnancy after their breakup last year.