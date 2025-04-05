Khushdil Shah confronts spectators over abusive comments

Khushdil Shah was seen being stopped by security after his clash with fans following Pakistan's defeat in the third ODI against New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on April 5, 2025. - X

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: An altercation ensued between Khushdil Shah and spectators on Saturday after the national team suffered a clean sweep by the Kiwis in the ODI series.

Some spectators reportedly indulged in heckling and verbally abusing Pakistan team players following the conclusion of the match.

The comments did not sit well with all-rounder Shah, who attempted to confront the hecklers but was quickly restrained by his teammates and security personnel.

Visuals from the confrontation quickly went viral on social media, forcing the PCB to respond. A spokesperson from the body clarified that abusive comments were made by foreign fans, and they shouted anti-Pakistan slogans in the presence of the players.

A formal complaint from Pakistan's team was filed, after which the security officials escorted the two disruptive fans out of the stadium.

"The Pakistan cricket team management strongly condemns the abusive language directed at national players by foreign spectators," the PCB said in its official statement.

"During the match, foreign spectators made inappropriate remarks towards players on the field. When anti-Pakistan slogans were shouted, cricketer Khushdil Shah stepped in and requested the spectators to stop."

In response, Afghan spectators escalated the situation by using further offensive language in Pashto.

Following the complaint from the Pakistan team, stadium officials intervened and escorted the two spectators out."