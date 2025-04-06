PSL X: Star-studded commentary panel revealed for country's premier leaue

PSL X trophy placed for display at a stadium. — Facebook@thePSL/File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday revealed a star-studded commentary panel for the upcoming 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL X).

The tournament, comprising six teams, is set to commence on Friday, April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United facing two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The details related to the commentary panel reveal that England Test captain Sir Alastair Cook is all set to make his PSL debut behind the mic as he is part of the panel.

Cook will be joined by former MCC President Mark Nicholas — a renowned voice in cricket commentary since retiring from competitive cricket in 1995.

They will be joined by fellow countrymen Dominic Cork and Mark Butcher, while South Africa’s Jean-Paul Duminy and Mike Haysman will also be part of the panel.

From Bangladesh, it will be Athar Ali Khan, and he will be joined by New Zealand's former Test cricketer Martin Guptill. Australia's two-time ICC Women's World Cup winner Lisa Sthalekar will also lend her voice to the tournament.

From Pakistan, former cricketers Aamir Sohail, Ramiz Raja, Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram will lead the commentary team and will further be joined by Bazid Khan, former Pakistan women’s team captain Urooj Mumtaz and cricket analyst Sikander Bakht.

Additionally, the PCB, for the first time, has also decided to introduce a full match broadcast in Urdu commentary for the first time. The Urdu commentary panel includes Ali Younis, Aqeel Samar, Marina Iqbal, Salman Butt and Tariq Saeed, who will be joined by other Pakistani commentators.

A total of 34 matches will be played between six teams from April 11 to May 18. Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the grand final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Karachi's National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.

The tournament will also feature three double-headers, with two scheduled for Saturdays and one on Labour Day (May 1).