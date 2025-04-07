 
New Lahore Qalandars jersey unveiled

The Qalandars, two-time PSL champions, also display their differently coloured home and away uniforms

By
Sports Desk
|

April 07, 2025

Lahore Qalandars players flaunt their new jersey for PSL X on April 6, 2025. —Screengrab/ Facebook/ @LahoreQalandars
In keeping with their traditional colours, Lahore Qalandars debuted their official team jersey for the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Sunday.

The new Qalandars uniform features a striking new design. Notable players such as Asif Ali, opening batsman Fakhar Zaman, Zimbabwean captain Sikandar Raza, and skipper Shaheen Afridi were also present during the kit unveiling ceremony.

The Qalandars, two-time PSL champions, also displayed their differently coloured home and away uniforms.

The much-awaited PSL X, featuring six teams vying for the trophy, will kick off on April 11.

Islamabad United, the reigning champions, will lock horns with Lahore Qalandars in the first game at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The next day, on April 12, Karachi Kings will play their first game versus Multan Sultans at their home ground, National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

From April 11 to May 18, 34 games will be played in the six-team tourney. Out of these, 13 matches, including two elimination rounds and the championship game, will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Eleven games, including the opening qualifier on May 13, will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Five games will be played at Multan Cricket Stadium and Karachi's National Bank Stadium each.

Additionally, there will be three doubleheaders at the event — two on Saturdays and one on May 1, the Labour Day.

