 
Geo News

Pak vz NZ: ICC penalises Pakistan for slow over-rate again

Rizwan-led side penalized 5% of their match fee due to slow over-rate during final fifty-over match at Bay Oval

By
Web Desk
|

April 07, 2025

New Zealand´s Jacob Duffy (C) celebrates the wicket of Pakistan;s Imam-ul-Haq (2nd-L) during the 2nd ODI at Seddon Park in Hamilton on April 2, 2025. — AFP
New Zealand´s Jacob Duffy (C) celebrates the wicket of Pakistan;s Imam-ul-Haq (2nd-L) during the 2nd ODI at Seddon Park in Hamilton on April 2, 2025. — AFP

The International Cricket Council on Monday fined Pakistan for their slow over-rate in their recently concluded three-match ODI series against New Zealand, making it for the third time in a row during the series.

The Rizwan-led side has been penalized 5% of their match fee due to a slow over-rate during the third and final fifty-over match at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

The fine comes after Pakistan suffered a whitewash 3-0 loss in the aforementioned series, capping off a disappointing tour for the visitors.

The fine was imposed by Jeff Crowe, a member of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, after it was determined that Pakistan fell one over short of the required target, factoring in time allowances.

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 5% of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl within the allotted time.

Pakistan’s captain Mohammad Rizwan accepted the charge after on-field umpires Chris Brown and Paul Reiffel, along with third umpire Michael Gough and fourth umpire Wayne Knights, leveled the allegation.

It is pertinent to mention that the Men in Green endured a humiliating tour, having won just one match out of eight combined between five T20Is and three ODIs.

Pakistan suffered a 4-1 defeat in the T20I series, with the only match won courtesy of an exceptional century by Hasan Nawaz.

The team suffered a 3-0 defeat in the ODIs, with no batter able to provide a match-winning inning for the team.

World Under-23 Squash Championships kick off in Karachi
World Under-23 Squash Championships kick off in Karachi
Jason Gillespie breaks silence on 'soured' experience as Pakistan head coach
Jason Gillespie breaks silence on 'soured' experience as Pakistan head coach
PSL X: Star-studded commentary panel revealed for country's premier leaue
PSL X: Star-studded commentary panel revealed for country's premier leaue
Name of Arbab Niaz Stadium changed to Imran Khan Stadium
Name of Arbab Niaz Stadium changed to Imran Khan Stadium
Khushdil Shah confronts spectators over abusive comments
Khushdil Shah confronts spectators over abusive comments
Pak vs NZ: Imam-ul-Haq retired hurt after jaw injury in final ODI video
Pak vs NZ: Imam-ul-Haq retired hurt after jaw injury in final ODI
New Zealand hammer Pakistan by 43 runs to sweep ODI series 3-0
New Zealand hammer Pakistan by 43 runs to sweep ODI series 3-0
De Bruyne to leave Man City at end of the season
De Bruyne to leave Man City at end of the season