Pak vz NZ: ICC penalises Pakistan for slow over-rate again

New Zealand´s Jacob Duffy (C) celebrates the wicket of Pakistan;s Imam-ul-Haq (2nd-L) during the 2nd ODI at Seddon Park in Hamilton on April 2, 2025. — AFP

The International Cricket Council on Monday fined Pakistan for their slow over-rate in their recently concluded three-match ODI series against New Zealand, making it for the third time in a row during the series.

The Rizwan-led side has been penalized 5% of their match fee due to a slow over-rate during the third and final fifty-over match at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

The fine comes after Pakistan suffered a whitewash 3-0 loss in the aforementioned series, capping off a disappointing tour for the visitors.

The fine was imposed by Jeff Crowe, a member of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, after it was determined that Pakistan fell one over short of the required target, factoring in time allowances.

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 5% of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl within the allotted time.

Pakistan’s captain Mohammad Rizwan accepted the charge after on-field umpires Chris Brown and Paul Reiffel, along with third umpire Michael Gough and fourth umpire Wayne Knights, leveled the allegation.

It is pertinent to mention that the Men in Green endured a humiliating tour, having won just one match out of eight combined between five T20Is and three ODIs.

Pakistan suffered a 4-1 defeat in the T20I series, with the only match won courtesy of an exceptional century by Hasan Nawaz.

The team suffered a 3-0 defeat in the ODIs, with no batter able to provide a match-winning inning for the team.