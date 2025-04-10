 
Geo News

PCB bans Corbin Bosch from PSL for breach of contract

"I deeply regret my decision to withdraw from PSL, offer my apologies to people of Pakistan," says Bosch

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

April 10, 2025

This file photo shows South Africa all-rounder Corbin Bosch. — Facebook/corbin.bosch
This file photo shows South Africa all-rounder Corbin Bosch. — Facebook/corbin.bosch

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday banned South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for one year after he breached his contract by withdrawing from the tournament. 

Bosch, 30, was drafted by Peshawar Zalmi in January's PSL player auction but later opted to play in another league instead.

The PCB also imposed an undisclosed financial penalty on the player. The board did not disclose the penalty amount. A source revealed that it was due to the board's signing of an NDA with the cricketer.

In a statement released by the PCB, Bosch apologised for his decision, saying he took "full responsibility" for his actions.

"I deeply regret my decision to withdraw from the HBL Pakistan Super League and offer my sincere apologies to the people of Pakistan, the fans of Peshawar Zalmi, and the wider cricket community," Bosch said. 

The PCB said Bosch would not be eligible for next year's PSL but did not specify whether the ban extends to other leagues.

The PSL, Pakistan's premier Twenty20 tournament, has grown in stature in recent years, attracting international stars.

Bosch, who has played in various T20 leagues worldwide, said he hoped to return to the PSL in the future.

"This has been a hard lesson, but I am committed to learning from this experience," he said.

The 10th edition of Pakistan Super League starts in Rawalpindi on Friday with Islamabad United taking on Lahore Qalandars in the opening game.

PCB unveils PSL X opening ceremony venue
PCB unveils PSL X opening ceremony venue
Karachi gears up for PSL X as police release smart traffic plan
Karachi gears up for PSL X as police release smart traffic plan
Pakistani pacer hopes for strong performance in PSL to earn national recall
Pakistani pacer hopes for strong performance in PSL to earn national recall
Mohammad Rizwan climbs ICC ODI ranking despite NZ series rout
Mohammad Rizwan climbs ICC ODI ranking despite NZ series rout
Cristiano Ronaldo hires new head of security amid fear over family's safety
Cristiano Ronaldo hires new head of security amid fear over family's safety
Frattesi's late goal gives Inter 2-1 win over Bayern in Champions League
Frattesi's late goal gives Inter 2-1 win over Bayern in Champions League
Champions League shock as Arsenal sink Real Madrid with three-goal blitz
Champions League shock as Arsenal sink Real Madrid with three-goal blitz
Hassan Ali hopes PSL to re-engage disappointed cricket fans
Hassan Ali hopes PSL to re-engage disappointed cricket fans