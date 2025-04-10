PCB bans Corbin Bosch from PSL for breach of contract

This file photo shows South Africa all-rounder Corbin Bosch. — Facebook/corbin.bosch

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday banned South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for one year after he breached his contract by withdrawing from the tournament.

Bosch, 30, was drafted by Peshawar Zalmi in January's PSL player auction but later opted to play in another league instead.

The PCB also imposed an undisclosed financial penalty on the player. The board did not disclose the penalty amount. A source revealed that it was due to the board's signing of an NDA with the cricketer.

In a statement released by the PCB, Bosch apologised for his decision, saying he took "full responsibility" for his actions.

"I deeply regret my decision to withdraw from the HBL Pakistan Super League and offer my sincere apologies to the people of Pakistan, the fans of Peshawar Zalmi, and the wider cricket community," Bosch said.

The PCB said Bosch would not be eligible for next year's PSL but did not specify whether the ban extends to other leagues.

The PSL, Pakistan's premier Twenty20 tournament, has grown in stature in recent years, attracting international stars.

Bosch, who has played in various T20 leagues worldwide, said he hoped to return to the PSL in the future.

"This has been a hard lesson, but I am committed to learning from this experience," he said.

The 10th edition of Pakistan Super League starts in Rawalpindi on Friday with Islamabad United taking on Lahore Qalandars in the opening game.