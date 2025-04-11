Pakistan outclass Scotland in ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier

Pakistan's Aliya Riaz and Muneeba Ali fist-bumping during their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier match against Scotland at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground in Lahore on April 11, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan put on a dominant all-round display as Fatima Sana’s four-wicket haul and fluent fifties from Muneeba Ali and Aliya Riaz powered the Green Shirts to a comfortable six-wicket win over Scotland in the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier at the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground on Friday.

Put into bat first in a rain-reduced contest, Scotland posted a competitive 186/9 in the allotted 32 overs, anchored by a captain’s knock from Kathryn Bryce.

Scotland had a shaky start to their innings as both openers, Abbi Aitken-Drummond (1) and Pippa Sproul (9), were sent back within the first five overs with just 17 runs on the board.

Walking in at number three, Bryce steadied the innings and carried the batting effort until the final ball, top-scoring with a brilliant 96-ball 91 that featured 10 fours and a six. She stitched crucial partnerships with Sarah Bryce (21) and Ailsa Lister (31) to help her side to a respectable total.

For Pakistan, Fatima Sana spearheaded the bowling attack, finishing with impressive figures of 4/23 in five overs. Sadia Iqbal picked up two wickets, while Nashra Sandhu and Diana Baig took one each.

Chasing 187, Pakistan overcame early hiccups to seal a six-wicket victory with eight balls to spare, powered by resilient half-centuries from Muneeba Ali and Aliya Riaz.

The hosts were reduced to 36/2 in the eighth over before Muneeba and Aliya put together a crucial 93-run partnership for the third wicket. Muneeba was dismissed in the 24th over after a fluent 71 off 72 balls, hitting 10 boundaries, including a six.

Aliya then partnered briefly with skipper Fatima Sana (7) before seeing the chase through with Sidra Nawaz (14*). Aliya remained unbeaten on 68 from 70 balls, striking seven fours and a six.

For Scotland, Chloe Abel claimed two wickets but went for 42 runs in six overs, while Kathryn Fraser and Rachel Slater each picked a wicket.

With this comprehensive win, Pakistan climbed to the top of the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier standings with four points from two matches, while Scotland stayed third.