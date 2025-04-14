 
Geo News

Pakistan continue winning streak at ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier

Sidra Amin's fifty, Fatima Sana's superb spell earn Pakistan victory over West Indies by 65 runs

By
Sports Desk
|

April 14, 2025

Pakistan women cricket team celebrates after winning match against West Indies during the ICC Womens World Cup Qualifier at Lahores Gaddafi Stadium on April 14, 2025. — Facebook/PakistanCricketBoard
Pakistan women cricket team celebrates after winning match against West Indies during the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on April 14, 2025. — Facebook/PakistanCricketBoard

Pakistan women exhibited superb performance in a low-scoring contest as they defeated West Indies by 65 runs to register their third consecutive win at the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

Pakistan women's team set a target of 192 runs for the West Indies with the help of Sidra Amin's crucial innings of 54 runs. Opening batter Muneeba Ali scored 33 runs off 60 balls, followed by Sidra Nawaz's 23 and Aliya Riaz's 20.

From West Indies, Hayley Matthews, Karishma Ramharack, and Afy Fletcher sent off three Pakistani batters to the pavilion, whereas Ashmini Munisar and Aaliyah Alleyne made one scalp apiece.

However, West Indies batters failed to perform well in batting as they concluded their innings at just 126 runs, with top scorers Aaliyah Alleyne and Shabika Gajnabi, who managed to score 22 and 21, respectively.

Skipper Sana played a crucial role in collapsing the guests' batting lineup by grabbing three wickets alongside other bowlers. From Pakistan, Rameen Shamim and Nashra Sandhu took two wickets each, while Sadia Iqbal dismissed one batter.

Amin has been given the Player of the Match title for her role in the convincing victory.

This victory has increased the chances of Green Shirts' inclusion in the mega event.

Prior to this victory, Pakistan also defeated Ireland and Scotland in previous matches of the qualifiers.

