PSL X: Lahore Qalandars' spinner sets sights on achieving 'something different'

Asif Afridi during the interview with Geo News. — Reporter

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars’ left-arm spinner Asif Afridi has set his sights on achieving a something different as record in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10, targeting the most dot balls and fewest boundaries conceded in the tournament.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News, the 38-year-old left-arm spinner revealed his determination to stand out with his disciplined bowling. "My goal is to bowl the highest number of dot balls in the tournament while also conceding the fewest boundaries," Afridi said.

Afridi admitted he is still struggling with pain from an eye injury but emphasised that his focus shifts entirely to the game once he steps onto the field. "I do feel discomfort, especially while running, but when the match begins, I forget everything and just concentrate on my performance," he said.

"Passion and love for the game make this pain insignificant. Once the match starts, my mind is only on cricket."

The veteran spinner acknowledged the increasing difficulty for bowlers in modern T20 cricket, where aggressive batting dominates. "In today’s cricket, bowlers face immense pressure. Instead of planning for the entire match, I plan ball by ball," Afridi explained.

"Focusing on each delivery individually helps me stay effective. My strategy is to maximise dot balls and minimise scoring opportunities."

Discussing Lahore Qalandars’ campaign, Afridi expressed optimism after their recent victory, saying the team has gained momentum. "We will give Karachi Kings a tough time and aim to win the upcoming match," he said about his side’s next PSL game against Karachi in Karachi on Tuesday.

He also praised the team environment, describing it as a close-knit unit. "The team is like a family, everyone gets along well, and the atmosphere is fantastic."

Addressing concerns about his age, Afridi dismissed the notion that it affects performance. "Age only becomes a problem if a player isn’t putting in effort. As long as I’m giving my 100% on the field, my age doesn’t matter," he asserted.