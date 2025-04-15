PSL X: Lahore Qalandars hand Karachi Kings 65-run defeat

Lahore Qalandars players celebrate a wicket during the PSL 10 match against Karachi Kings at National Bank Stadium, Karachi, on April 15, 2025. — PCB

Khushdil remains top scorer with 39 runs following Hasan's 27.

Shaheen, Rishad take three wickets each followed by Raza's two.

Islamabad United, Multan Sultans to be seen in next PSL match.

David Warner-led Karachi Kings faced a defeat by 65 runs against Lahore Qalandars in the sixth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 played at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi, on Tuesday.

Chasing a daunting 202-run target, the Kings’ batting unit unfolded on a meagre 136 in 19.1 overs despite Khushdil Shah’s grit.

The home side got off to an unwanted start to the pursuit as Qalandars’ captain Shaheen Shah Afridi dismantled their top order in the first over by dismissing David Warner and James Vince, who both fell for a duck.

Following the early stutter, Shan Masood joined Tim Seifert, 18 each, in the middle in a bid to launch recovery. The duo could only muster 39 for the anchoring third-wicket partnership before both perished in successive overs, bringing the total down to 45/4 in 7.1 overs.

The Kings then lost three more wickets in quick succession and consequently slipped further to 50/7 in 9.5 overs.

Hasan Ali and Khushdil then offered some resistance against a ruthless Qalandars’ bowling unit by putting together 48 runs for the eighth wicket until the former was removed by Afridi.

Hasan scored 27 off 25 deliveries with the help of two fours and two sixes.

Khushdil, on the other hand, carried his bat until the penultimate over and walked back after top-scoring for the 2020 champions with a 27-ball 39, laced with four fours and two sixes.

For Qalandars, Afridi and Rishad Hossain claimed three wickets each, followed by Sikandar Raza with two, while Haris Rauf and Asif Afridi made one scalp apiece.

The 65-run victory not only ended Qalandars’ five-match losing streak against the Kings but also strengthened their second position in the PSL 10 standings with four points in three matches.

Opting to bat first, the Qalandars accumulated 201/6 in their allotted 20 overs despite a sensational bowling performance by Hasan.

The visitors got off to a shaky start to their innings as Hasan dismissed top-order batters Mohammad Naeem (seven) and Abdullah Shafique (six) in his successive overs.

With the scoreboard reading 25/2 in 3.5 overs, Mitchell joined Fakhar in the middle to launch recovery.

The duo batted sensibly against a momentum-filled Kings’ bowling attack to add a crucial 125 runs to the Qalandars’ total until Hasan struck again to get rid of Fakhar.

The left-handed opener scored 76 off 47 deliveries with the help of six fours and five sixes.

Mitchell then shared a brief 28-run partnership with Sam Billings, who could score 19 off 10 deliveries before he also fell victim to Hasan.

The Qalandars then suffered another blow to their expedition when Mitchell was removed by Abbas Afridi in the next over.

The New Zealand international smashed nine fours and two sixes on his way to a 41-ball 75.

Hasan was the standout bowler for the Kings as he picked up four wickets for just 28 runs in his four overs, while Abbas made one scalp.

PLAYING XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Afridi (c), Rishad Hossain, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi and Zaman Khan.

Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Shan Masood, Irfan Khan Niazi, Khushdil Shah, Arafat Minhas, Abbas Afridi, Adam Milne, Hassan Ali and Fawad Ali.