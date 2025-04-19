Sir Anwar Pervez, British Pakistani entrepreneur, honoured at tribute event

Lord Zameer Choudrey CBE delivers an address at the event held in Islamabad on Saturday to commemorate the life and achievements of British Pakistani entrepreneur Sir Anwar Pervez. — Reporter

LONDON/ISLAMABAD: The extraordinary life and remarkable achievements of British Pakistani entrepreneur and billionaire Sir Anwar Pervez were celebrated in an emotional tribute at a grand event held in Islamabad.

The dinner was hosted by Lord Zameer Choudrey CBE at a local hotel in Islamabad, in honour of the Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Bestway Group to celebrate his remarkable life, values and achievements.

Among many dignitaries, the event was also attended by Jane Marriott, the British High Commissioner, and Lord Wajid Khan of Burnley, a UK Minister.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott speaks at the event, praising Sir Anwar Pervez's significant contribution to the UK economy. — Reporter

The two UK government representatives highlighted the unparalleled business success he has achieved in the UK, as well as the invaluable contribution made by Sir Anwar and Bestway Group in forging strong bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UK.

Also present on the occasion were Dr Maleeha Lodhi, former Ambassador of Pakistan to the UN, US and UK, and Dr Ishrat Hussain, renowned economist and former governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, who shared personal reflections and paid rich tributes to Sir Anwar and lauded his efforts in the UK, as well as the business and charitable contributions he has made in Pakistan through Bestway Group.

The exclusive gathering was attended by the Governor State Bank, Jameel Ahmad, amongst other senior dignitaries and prominent members of the business community, government representatives and civil society leaders, to pay tribute to a legacy that continues to inspire across generations.

Lord Zameer Choudrey also expressed his deep personal respect and affection for his uncle, acknowledging the profound influence Sir Anwar has had on his life and the lives of many others.

Dr Maleeha Lodhi, former Ambassador of Pakistan to the UN, US, and UK, expresses her views during the commemorative event. — Reporter

The highlight of the evening was the book launch — a moving biography of Sir Anwar Pervez, capturing the incredible journey from his modest beginnings in Pakistan to becoming one of the most respected business leaders in the United Kingdom.

The biography stands as a timeless tribute to the founder, preserving his story for future generations as a source of learning and inspiration.

Sir Anwar’s journey, marked by resilience, vision and an unwavering commitment to community and philanthropy, began in the humble village of Thathi. Migrating to the United Kingdom in 1956, he worked tirelessly to build a future for himself and his family.

He eventually founded Bestway Group, which has grown to become a diversified £5 billion global enterprise that employs over 47,000 individuals and is also one of Pakistan’s largest overseas investors.

Beyond his business success, Sir Anwar is deeply committed to philanthropy, especially in Pakistan, where he has supported countless initiatives in education, healthcare and community development. His contributions have earned him prestigious honours, including a Knighthood from the United Kingdom and the Hilal-i-Pakistan from the Government of Pakistan.